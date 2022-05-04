Meet the newest Gerber baby, Isa, who has a limb difference

The search for this year’s Gerber baby has come to an adorable end.

In an exclusive reveal on TODAY, Gerber announced that Oklahoma’s Isa Slish is the 2022 Gerber Spokesbaby who will also tackle the role of Chief Growing Officer (CGO) on Gerber’s Executive Committee.

Seven-month-old Isa, who was born missing part of her right leg, will be the first Gerber baby with a limb difference.

Her parents, Meredith and John, were surprised by the news live on the show.

“Isa is a strong, amazing little girl that loves to interact with the world around her and nothing will stop her,” Meredith shared. “Her smile lights up the room and her laughter is irresistible.”

According to TODAY, Isa was born with Congenital Femoral Deficiency and Fibular Hemimelia.

“While the world around us seeks to embrace individuality and uniqueness, we hope that awareness for limb differences will lead to greater inclusion for children like Isa,” her mother shared.

Isa’s announcement comes after the 2022 Gerber Photo Search in which more than 225,000 entries were submitted to the company for this year’s search.

As part of Isa’s win, the family will receive $25,000, which her parents say will go towards medical care.

Gerber said it will contribute a matching donation of the prize money to support the March of Dimes programs.

