WATCH: House collapses into ocean at Cape Hatteras in North Carolina

It was a tragic scene at the beach as an unoccupied house was seen floating away into the ocean, leaving plenty of debris along the seashore.

RODANTHE, N.C – It was a tragic scene at Cape Hatteras in North Carolina Tuesday morning after a house collapsed into the water.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore watched as an unoccupied house was seen floating away into the ocean, leaving plenty of debris along the seashore.

Officials said it happened at 24235 Ocean Drive, Rodanthe, N.C., causing authorities to close down that roadway.

The closure was done not only to protect people from hazards associated with the collapsed home but because officials said more houses may collapse.

“Unfortunately, there may be more houses that collapse onto Seashore beaches in the near future,” said David Hallac, superintendent, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina. “We proactively reached out to homeowners along Ocean Drive in Rodanthe after the first house collapse and recommended that actions be taken to prevent collapse and impacts to Cape Hatteras National Seashore.”

The house shown in the video was the second collapse of the day at the seashore.

Officials with the national seashore said they will coordinate beach cleanup activities with the public.