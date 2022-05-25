Workforce summit, ‘Long Island Medium’ show and more news happening today

Good morning!

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:

Meals on Wheels in Radford is looking for volunteers. The program gives home-cooked meals to seniors who need them. A typical route only takes between 60 and 90 minutes. If you’re interested in helping there’s a training session today and tomorrow at 9 a.m.

The Lynchburg Planning Commission will hold a public hearing about a new apartment building. A developer is proposing to build ten units on Rivermont Avenue.

Dunkin’ is celebrating Iced Coffee Day today. For every iced coffee sold, the company will give $1 to Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, which works to brings joy to kids in local hospitals. Money raised locally will go to Carilion Children’s Hospital.

The Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce will hold a workforce summit today. The summit will focus on strategies to recruit, retain, develop and engage talent. It runs from 9 a.m. to noon at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.

Virginia’s largest business program and competition will hold its annual graduation and awards ceremony. The Gauntlet attracted 153 entrepreneurs this year, who went through ten weeks of training and working with mentors. 80 of them moved forward, competing for more than $300,000 in cash and in-kind prizes.