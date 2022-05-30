WATCH LIVE: Pres. Biden to participate in Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony
A livestream player will be added before the event begins. Ceremony expected to begin at noon
President Joe Biden is scheduled to attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.
At about 12:15 p.m., Biden is set to give the Memorial Day Address at the 154th National Memorial Day Observance at Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery.
