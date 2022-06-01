Economic development, General Assembly budget talks and more news happening today

Good morning!
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:
- State lawmakers will return to Richmond today to discuss the state’s two-year budget. A special session was called after the General Assembly failed to pass a spending plan during the regular session, which ended in March. The House and Senate could not come to an agreement on how to spend a $14 billion surplus. A deal must be complete by the end of the month.
- The Atlantic Hurricane Season begins today. Several forecasters are anticipating above-average activity in the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. An average season sees 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes with winds over 110 miles per hour. Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.
- Two economic development announcements will be made in Pittsylvania County today. Governor Glenn Youngkin will attend the first at 11 a.m. in Ringgold. The second announcement will be made at 2 p.m. in Blairs.
- Lynchburg Parks and Recreation celebrates National Trails Day with its annual Trail Challenge. This month, complete one of three challenges to receive a medal and have the chance to win more than $200 in gift cards and prizes.
- The Roanoke Higher Education Center will host a ribbon-cutting today for the new Central Walkway Plaza. It connects the main building with the Claude Moore Education Complex. It has green space, a brick walkway, a seat wall and an outdoor learning laboratory for culinary arts students. The walkway is also a celebration of the Gainsboro neighborhood, with historical themes and events engraved in the walkway.
Have a great Wednesday!