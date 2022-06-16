Police swearing in ceremony, NRV Internship Experience Program and more news happening today

Good morning!
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:
- The Giles County School Board will hold a work session this afternoon. It will be to discuss the budget and upcoming projects. The meeting starts at 1:00 p.m.
- The Lynchburg Police Department will hold a swearing-in ceremony at the Lynchburg City Council Chamber. Several employees will be sworn in to serve. Light refreshments will be served afterwards. The ceremony starts at 6:00 p.m.
- Onward NRV will kick off their 3rd annual NRV Internship Experience Program to recruit and retain talent in Virginia’s New River Valley. It is a seven-week curriculum designed to support employer internship programs by helping interns grow professionally while also experiencing the full benefits of living and working in the area. Thirty-three interns are set to participate starting today from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Asphalt paving will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. today, weather permitting, at the intersection of Lakeside Drive and Old Forest Road in Lynchburg. Traffic control will be in place for the duration of the project. Motorists should expect minor delays. This work is being done in conjunction with the Lakeside Drive Bridge Over Blackwater Creek project.
Have a great Thursday!