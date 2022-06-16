Police swearing in ceremony, NRV Internship Experience Program and more news happening today

The Giles County School Board will hold a work session this afternoon. It will be to discuss the budget and upcoming projects. The meeting starts at 1:00 p.m.

The Giles County School Board will hold a work session this afternoon. It will be to discuss the budget and upcoming projects. The meeting starts at 1:00 p.m.

The Lynchburg Police Department will hold a swearing-in ceremony at the Lynchburg City Council Chamber. Several employees will be sworn in to serve. Light refreshments will be served afterwards. The ceremony starts at 6:00 p.m.

The Lynchburg Police Department will hold a swearing-in ceremony at the Lynchburg City Council Chamber. Several employees will be sworn in to serve. Light refreshments will be served afterwards. The ceremony starts at 6:00 p.m.

Onward NRV will kick off their 3rd annual NRV Internship Experience Program to recruit and retain talent in Virginia’s New River Valley. It is a seven-week curriculum designed to support employer internship programs by helping interns grow professionally while also experiencing the full benefits of living and working in the area. Thirty-three interns are set to participate starting today from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Onward NRV will kick off their 3rd annual NRV Internship Experience Program to recruit and retain talent in Virginia’s New River Valley. It is a seven-week curriculum designed to support employer internship programs by helping interns grow professionally while also experiencing the full benefits of living and working in the area. Thirty-three interns are set to participate starting today from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.