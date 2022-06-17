Had COVID or been vaccinated? VDH says you may not need to quarantine

RICHMOND, Va. – On Thursday, the Virginia State Health Commissioner released a statement on recent changes to COVID-19 quarantine and isolation guidance for people that have had COVID, had the vaccine, or both.

VDH will update quarantine guidance for the following situations: “if a person is exposed to COVID-19 but has (1) tested positive for and recovered within the last 6 months, (2) is up to date on vaccines, (3) both,” that person will not be advised to quarantine, according to Colin M. Green, MD, MPH, Virginia State Health Commissioner’s statement.

Despite this new guidance, Green noted people should continue to check for effects and follow isolation protocols if they develop symptoms.

“As COVID continues its progression from an acute pandemic to a more endemic state, we must continually reassess our recommendations to the public and our fellow agencies, considering not only potential disease effects but also unintended non-clinical consequences of any restrictions,” Green said.

According to Green, CDC evidence suggests that over 75% of children have post-infection immunity to COVID-19 in addition to protection by the vaccine. He also said adult rates of immunity, for those that have had COVID-19 and the vaccine, is probably well over 90%.

That post-infection immunity may last for six months or longer, according to Green.

“It is time to revisit some of our practices for groups that are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease, especially those whose side effect is a significant limitation of access to daycare, school, or work,” Green said.

They plan to keep the 90-day period for higher-risk situations for those in healthcare, those in long-term care facilities, those in correctional facilities, and those in homeless shelters, Green said.

Green also noted that recommendations for isolation with active disease or asymptomatic positive testing have not changed.

You can find more COVID-19 information and updates on the Virginia Department of Health website.