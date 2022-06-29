Fast-food worker receives donation of more than 250K after never missing work for 27 years

A Burger King worker received more than 250K in donations through a GoFundMe his daughter created to share her appreciation for her father’s hard work.

A Burger King worker received more than 250K in donations through a GoFundMe his daughter created to share her appreciation for her father’s hard work, the Today Show reports.

Kevin Ford, 54, is a restaurant worker at Las Vegas International Airport and said he has never missed a day of work in his 27 years on the job.

“I’m grateful for everything, for every day I wake up, that I can go to work, that I could be a good citizen, be a good American and just do my part,” Ford said.

Ford became an internet sensation when one of his daughters, Seryna, created a GoFundMe with an original goal of $200 to honor her father’s dedication.

Seryna also planned to use the proceeds to help her father visit his grandchildren, which he hasn’t seen for 4 years.

With the support from people around the world, the grand total of the GoFundMe exceeded over $213,000 — but there was more to the surprise.

While Ford was on-air on the Today show, Kevin was reunited with his daughter Seryna and his three grandchildren who he hasn’t seen in 4 years.

“It means a lot to us,” Seryna said, adding that she really didn’t have high expectations when she originally set a modest goal for the GoFundMe, but that donations certainly exceeded expectations. “My dad deserves the world … he made me the person that I am.”

