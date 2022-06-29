Galax Fireman Carnival, Salem Fair and more news happening today

Good morning!

The 2022 USA Cycling Amateur Road National Championships Is happening throughout the day. It’s called the Time Trial Race- A test of an individual cyclist’s speed over a set distance. It starts at 4:00 a.m. and will last until 3:30 p.m. Cyclists will meet at the Troutville Elementary School and then take off at Stoney Battery Road at Route 11. The Route will be closed to traffic during the race. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Deputies, Virginia State Police and Course Marshals will assist residents living along the course. Due to safety concerns, spectators and fans are not encouraged to attend the race.

Virginia Tech will welcome high-achieving underrepresented and first-generation students to Black College Institute at 9:30 a.m. Students and staff will engage in hands-on activities and service projects. The event will take place at the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences quad behind Price Hall and Sandy Hall and will last until 11:30 a.m.

Aflac is granting a $100,000 CareGrant to Rockbridge Area Health Center and the installation of a commemorative park bench at Kids Playce Park. The grant will help advance medical outcomes locally through the funding of a school-based wellness education program as well as a multidisciplinary program to increase pre and postnatal care. The gifting start at 11:00 a.m.

The Pulaski County School Board will have a special called meeting at 5:00 p.m. Board members are expected to approve the final School Operating Budget for fiscal year 2022-2023.

The Galax Fireman Carnival kicks off today at the Felts Park in Galax. Cole Shows Amusement Company out of Covington is bringing a 10-ride carnival for residents to enjoy. Firefighters will also bring several bouncy houses, barrel train rides, face painting, and more. The carnival will last through July 2.

The 34th annual Salem Fair will kick off at the Salem Civic Center Taliaferro Complex. It’s America’s largest free gate fair and attracts 250,000 to 350,000 people each year. It’s happening from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on the weekdays and from Noon to 11:00 p.m. on the weekend. You have until July 10 to enjoy 14 acres of over 40 rides.