94º

WEATHER ALERT

News

Here’s how to get a free Slurpee from 7-Eleven starting July 1

Only offered through the 7-Eleven app

Christeana Williams, WSLS 10 Intern

Tags: Food, 7/11, Consumer, Slurpee
(Credit: 7-Eleven)

Feel the need for a cool Slurpee? 7-Eleven will be extending their one-day policy of when you can get your hands on a cool treat.

You now have 11 days, from July 1 to July 11,  to redeem a small 7-Eleven Slurpee.

Here are the instructions from their website on how you can get a free drink:

  1. Download the 7-Eleven or Speedway app
  2. Visit your local 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes store
  3. Fill up one of the special Slurpee Day cups with your desired flavor
  4. Scan your 7-Eleven or Speedway app at checkout

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.