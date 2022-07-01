Here’s how to get a free Slurpee from 7-Eleven starting July 1

Feel the need for a cool Slurpee? 7-Eleven will be extending their one-day policy of when you can get your hands on a cool treat.
You now have 11 days, from July 1 to July 11, to redeem a small 7-Eleven Slurpee.
Here are the instructions from their website on how you can get a free drink:
- Download the 7-Eleven or Speedway app
- Visit your local 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes store
- Fill up one of the special Slurpee Day cups with your desired flavor
- Scan your 7-Eleven or Speedway app at checkout