Chick-fil-A leads fast-food industry for eighth year straight, McDonald’s remains last

(Mike Stewart, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ANN ARBOR. Mich. – For the eighth year straight, Chick-fil-A has been named the fast-food industry leader in customer satisfaction, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index.

The ACSI measures and analyses customer satisfaction based on interviews and rankings with roughly 500,000 customers annually, according to the ACSI website.

Customers rated Chick-fil-A highly with 83 points, according to the ACSI, and other restaurants came close but didn’t quite rank up.

Here’s what the top five fast-food restaurants scored in the ACSI 2021-2022 survey:

79 points: Jimmy John’s

78 points: Domino’s, KFC

77 points: Chipotle, Panera Bread, Pizza Hut, Starbucks

76 points: Arby’s, Five Guys, Papa Johns

McDonald’s fell short again this year, ranking last with 68 points.

You can read the ACSI full release, including rankings for both fast-food and sit-in restaurants, here.