The Sanderson Sisters return in Hocus Pocus 2, teaser trailer released

Some Halloween witches may never die – the Hocus Pocus 2 trailer has been released, and soon, the Sanderson Sisters will make a comeback.

On June 28, Hocus Pocus producer, Adam Shankman, announced that Hocus Pocus 2 will be available to stream on Disney+ in late September, and there’s even an official Hocus Pocus 2 Instagram page.

Walt Disney Studios also released the Hocus Pocus 2 trailer, which you can watch below:

And don’t worry – your original infamous Sanderson Sisters are coming back for more mayhem in Hocus Pocus 2.

Bette Midler is returning as Winifred Sanderson, the ringleader and oldest sister, Sarah Jessica Parker is returning as Sarah Sanderson, the silly youngest sister, and Kathy Najimy is returning as Mary Sanderson, the beloved middle child, according to Disney.

The three stars watched the Hocus Pocus 2 trailer together for the first time on camera together, and the reaction was posted to Instagram.

“It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters who were executed for practicing witchcraft, and they are looking for revenge,” Disney said. “Now it is up to three high-school students to figure out how to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before midnight on All Hallow’s Eve.”

Disney said the three women who provoke the wrath of the Sanderson witches will be Becca played by Whitney Peak, Cassie played by Lilia Buckingham, and Izzy played by Belissa Escobedo.

Get your decorations and popcorn ready, Halloween fans – Hocus Pocus 2 will hit Disney+ on September 30.