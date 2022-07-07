I-81 Advisory Committee meeting, active shooter training and more news happening today

There will be an Active Shooter Elimination Team training at 9:00 a.m. at Safeside Tactical in Roanoke. There, Executive Security Concepts will be conducting training for one of their five agent active shooter response teams. The training will last until 1:00 p.m.

The Interstate 81 Advisory Committee will meet at 1:00 p.m. in the Shenandoah Room of the Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center. This meeting is in relation to the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program. Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting in person or review meeting materials online and submit questions on the phone.

The 34th annual Salem Fair will kick off at the Salem Civic Center Taliaferro Complex. It’s America’s largest free gate fair and attracts 250,000 to 350,000 people each year. It’s happening from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on the weekdays and from Noon to 11:00 p.m. on the weekend. You have until July 10 to enjoy 14 acres of over 40 rides.

