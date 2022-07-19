National Champion Breyer Horse, Hep A vaccine clinic and more news happening today

Good morning!

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:

National Champion Breyer Horse ‘Checkers’ will be at the Coyote Crossing Equestrian Center in Bedford. Checkers will be available for pictures and an even a demonstration starting at 9 a.m.

Free doses of the Hepatitis A Vaccine will be given out at a mobile clinic across the street from the Health Department. It is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and it is on a first-come, first serve basis. This comes after another case of Hepatitis A was reported at Billy’s Restaurant in downtown Roanoke last Friday

Franklin County Board of Supervisors will have a meeting this afternoon starting at 1:30 p.m. Several projects are listed on the Consent Agenda, including Waid Park Bridge repair and restoration project and the Veteran’s Park and Lynch Park Bank restoration project. During the meeting, there will also be a school security and resource officer update.

Roanoke City Gun Violence Prevention Commission will be meeting this evening at 5:45 p.m.

The Salem School Board will meet at the Andrew Lewis Middle School in Room 130 to discuss salary scales at 6 p.m.

Vinton Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. There, they will discuss the possibility of state funding for a roundabout at Hardy Road and Bypass Road, which is a heavily traveled area in town.