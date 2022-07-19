Three-time National Champion Breyer Horse visiting Bedford

Checkers, a Quarter Horse and Mountain Trail National Champion will be demonstrating his skills at Coyote Crossing Equestrian Center on July 19th.

Joined with his owner, Mark Bolender, the two will be putting on a free event from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Checkers will be demonstrating some of the obstacles that he competes in during Mountain Trail Competitions. There will also be a free photo opportunity for all visitors.

“I hope the community can see the beautiful course here at Coyote Crossing in Bedford,” Bolender said. “I hope they can see just what a horse can do. This horse, [Checkers], obviously has been there and done it, a champion over and over again. He makes it look easy but every horse out there. We can teach this and they can look great.”

In 2020, Checkers became a Breyer Model Horse, joining a collection of championship horses, including Triple Crown Winner and Olympians.

The obstacle course that Checkers will be demonstrating on was designed by his owner Mark. The course was constructed in 2018 at Coyote Crossing and has 30 permanent obstacles inspired by western mountain trail riding. This includes bridges and water crossings. Mark has designed more than 20 of these courses in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia.