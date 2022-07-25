Basketball clinic, Tarpley Park fundraiser and more news happening today

Good morning!
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:
- The Third Annual Michael C. Jarret Basketball Clinic takes off at 10:00 a.m. It is happening at the Martinsville YMCA for boys and girls 6 to 16 years old. The basketball clinic will be today and tomorrow and will feature former Globetrotter and actor George Bell.
- A media roundtable for the 2022 Korean and Cold War’s Annual Government Briefings starts at noon and goes until 12:45 p.m. DPAA leadership, Korean War Project leaders and other scientists will be present via a Zoom link or in person at the Renaissance Hotel in Crystal City.
- The Botetourt County region’s newest contemporary boutique, AvenueBlack, is having a ribbon cutting in downtown Fincastle at 3:00 p.m. This is a part of the Botetourt County Historical Museum. A ribbon cutting by the museum will then take place at 5:00 p.m.
- A fundraiser to raise funds for the restoration and upkeep of Tarpley Park will happen at 5:00 pm. At the Village Grill. For $10, you can get a delicious smoked chicken dinner complete with sides. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward different projects such as removing the current the playground structure and replacing it with a newer and safer structure. It also includes repainting all the current playhouses and adding new mulch under the playground area and existing flower beds.
Have a great Monday!