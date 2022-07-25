Basketball clinic, Tarpley Park fundraiser and more news happening today

The Third Annual Michael C. Jarret Basketball Clinic takes off at 10:00 a.m. It is happening at the Martinsville YMCA for boys and girls 6 to 16 years old. The basketball clinic will be today and tomorrow and will feature former Globetrotter and actor George Bell.

The Third Annual Michael C. Jarret Basketball Clinic takes off at 10:00 a.m. It is happening at the Martinsville YMCA for boys and girls 6 to 16 years old. The basketball clinic will be today and tomorrow and will feature former Globetrotter and actor George Bell.

A media roundtable for the 2022 Korean and Cold War’s Annual Government Briefings starts at noon and goes until 12:45 p.m. DPAA leadership, Korean War Project leaders and other scientists will be present via a Zoom link or in person at the Renaissance Hotel in Crystal City.

The Botetourt County region’s newest contemporary boutique, AvenueBlack, is having a ribbon cutting in downtown Fincastle at 3:00 p.m. This is a part of the Botetourt County Historical Museum. A ribbon cutting by the museum will then take place at 5:00 p.m.