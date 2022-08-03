Mountain Valley Cluster Dog Show, Bedford Christmas Station and more news happening today

The Mountain Valley Cluster Dog Show in Salem is starts at 8:00 a.m. People can enjoy vendors with a variety of dog products, items, and gifts for sale at the Salem Civic Center. Admission is free and the event is scheduled to take place 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day until August 7.

