Mountain Valley Cluster Dog Show, Bedford Christmas Station and more news happening today

Good morning!
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:
- The Mountain Valley Cluster Dog Show in Salem is starts at 8:00 a.m. People can enjoy vendors with a variety of dog products, items, and gifts for sale at the Salem Civic Center. Admission is free and the event is scheduled to take place 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day until August 7.
- God’s Pit Crew is asking the community for donated supplies for Blessing Buckets to help flood victims in eastern Kentucky. Starting at 9:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m., they’ll be located at the Parkland entrance of their warehouse at 132 Parkland Drive in Danville. They are asking for supplies like toilet paper, paper towels, water, wash cloths, canned and non-perishable food. They are accepting supplies through Thursday.
- The Bedford Christmas Station will distribute shoes to 115 children today. They’ll give shoes to 46 low-income Bedford County families. If you would like to contribute to the cost of a pair of shoes, you can stop by the Christmas Station or you can mail it to BCCS at P.O. Box 1353 in Bedford.
Have a great Wednesday!