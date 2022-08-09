McDonald’s hiring event, Omni Homestead Resort update and more news happening today

Good morning!
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:
- McDonald’s restaurants in North Carolina and Southern Virginia will be hosting a drive-up hiring day event. It starts at 10 a.m. The local franchises are seeking to hire more than 14,000 employees to join the company in the fall. You have until 5 p.m. if you’re interested.
- Omni Homestead Resort officials will announce an update on the $140 million investment into the Omni Homestead Resort. This is the largest investment in the resort in more than 100 years. The plans will include interior renovations such as the guest rooms, Great Hall, theater and a new restaurant. They will also provide updates on the façade improvement and Warm Springs Pools.
- A Roanoke City School Board meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Patrick Henry High School cafeteria. Several items are on the agenda including an update to the 2022-23 School Readiness policy.
- The Salem School Board will have a work session at 6 p.m. where they will discuss their school crisis plans and the Salem City Schools Plan for a safe return to in-person instruction. A regular session will follow at 7 p.m. where officials will give an update on the Salem High School construction.
- The 86th Annual Old Fiddlers Convention kicks off in Felts Park on South Main Street in Galax. There are several times you can enjoy the event. Today’s schedule includes the Old Time Fiddle, Dobro and Mandolin Competitions starting at 6 p.m.
Have a great Tuesday!