Omni Homestead Resort set to reopen historic Warm Springs Pools in late 2022

After a roughly two-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a rehabilitation project involving the historic Warm Springs Pools is on track, with the bathhouses set to open in late 2022.

HOT SPRINGS, Va. – After a roughly two-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a rehabilitation project involving the historic Warm Springs Pools is on track, with the bathhouses set to open in late 2022.

The Omni Homestead Resort announced on Tuesday that rehabilitation of the Gentlemen’s Bath is close to completion. At this time, the walls of the Ladies’ Bath are shored up as crews work to restore it.

The pools, formerly known as the Jefferson Pools, have been closed since Oct. 2017 after city officials determined they were unsafe.

Ad

With the restoration project, the Omni Homestead Resort hopes to preserve much of the historic building fabric and also have the pools look as they did in the 1920s.

“While we knew the structures were in poor condition, we discovered that everything was in considerably worse condition than we estimated,” said Ed Pillsbury, architect and principal at 3North. “Even with the additional work, Omni is committed to the original plan of rebuilding the structures in place and maintaining the history and traditions of the Baths.”