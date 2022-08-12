66º

Climate change, healthcare bill passes, to be signed by Biden

The Inflation Reduction Act will head to President Joe Biden, which he said in a tweet he’ll sign next week

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

President Joe Biden gives a thumbs up as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Biden is traveling to Kiawah Island, S.C., for vacation. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) (Manuel Balce Ceneta, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The House passed a bill to battle climate change, extend healthcare coverage, and raise taxes on corporations, NBC reported.

Now, the Inflation Reduction Act will head to President Joe Biden for his signature, according to NBC.

This comes just ahead of the November midterm elections, the article said, and is a major victory for the Democratic party.

The legislation passed the Senate on Sunday with a tight, 51-50 vote with Vice President Kamala Harris voting to break the tie, NBC said.

Biden said in a tweet that he plans to sign the act into law next week, which you can read below.

In another tweet, Biden explained some of what the bill is meant to do.

A Political Analyst explained the potential impact of the Inflation Reduction Act in an interview with 10 News.

You can read the full bill here.

