FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Heche was in the hospital Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, following an accident in which her car smashed into a house and flames erupted, a representative for the actor told People magazine. The representative, who was not identified, told the magazine that Heche was in stable condition a day after Friday's accident. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Anne Heche will be taken off of life support Sunday afternoon, a spokesperson for the actor told NBC News.

Organ recipients have been identified and surgeons are ready to perform the implants once Heche has been taken off life support, the spokesperson said.

Multiple organs will be transplanted, but it is not known at this time which ones.

