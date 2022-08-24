84º

Tell us: How would student loan forgiveness impact your family?

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Money, Family, Politics
FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East Rutherford, N.J., on May 17, 2018. President Joe Biden is expected to announce Wednesday Aug. 24, 2022 that many Americans can have up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiven. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) (Seth Wenig, AP)

WASHINGTON – On Wednesday afternoon, President Biden is expected to announce thousands of dollars in student loan forgiveness.

Here’s a breakdown of the expected plan:

  • Individuals who earn less than $125,000 or families who earn less than $250,000 will be eligible for $10,000 in loan forgiveness
  • Pell Grant recipients could have up to $20,000 in loan forgiveness
  • Pause on federal loan payments for the “final time” through the end of 2022

We want to hear from you on how the expected student loan forgiveness could impact your family.

Use the form below to tell us what this could mean for you and your family:

