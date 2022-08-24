Tell us: How would student loan forgiveness impact your family?

WASHINGTON – On Wednesday afternoon, President Biden is expected to announce thousands of dollars in student loan forgiveness.
Here’s a breakdown of the expected plan:
- Individuals who earn less than $125,000 or families who earn less than $250,000 will be eligible for $10,000 in loan forgiveness
- Pell Grant recipients could have up to $20,000 in loan forgiveness
- Pause on federal loan payments for the “final time” through the end of 2022
