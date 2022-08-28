National Cinema Day to bring $3 movie tickets on Sept. 3

FILE The AMC Empire 25 theater reopens after COVID-19 closures, March 5, 2021, in New York. New York Mayor Eric Adams has said he plans to lift mask requirements in schools and vaccination mandates in restaurants, bars, gyms, theaters and other cultural and entertainment venues, by March 7, 2022, with a final decision to come Friday, March 4, 2022, on the timing of the rollback. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

On Sept. 3, moviegoers in the U.S. are getting quite the deal: $3 tickets.

The discount, made possible by The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit group, will be available for only one day in celebration of National Cinema Day, according to a news release.

More than 3,000 theaters with more than 30,000 screens are participating, including AMC, Regal and nonfranchise theaters.

“After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” Cinema Foundation President Jackie Brenneman said in a statement. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”

Moviegoers can find participating theaters near them by visiting the National Cinema Day website.

National Cinema Day organizers described the one-day event as a trial that could become an annual fixture, The Associated Press reported.

“While some other countries have experimented with a similar day of cheap movie tickets, the initiative is the first of its kind on such a large scale in the U.S,” according to the AP.

Click here to read the original story from NBC News.