Animal cookies sold at Target recalled after metal wire found inside

Make sure you don’t have any Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies in your pantry!

The product was recalled after metal wire was found inside a portion of the cookies, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The cookies are packaged in a clear plastic jug that’s the shape of a bear.

Here’s a breakdown of the recall product:

Best By Date Jug Lot Numbers Case Lot Number Time Stamp UPC code 21FEB2023 Y052722 Y052722 From 15:00 to 23:00 085239817698

Authorities say the products were distributed to Target stores throughout the country.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product are urged to stop consuming the product and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.