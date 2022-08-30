77º

Animal cookies sold at Target recalled after metal wire found inside

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies (WDIV)

Make sure you don’t have any Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies in your pantry!

The product was recalled after metal wire was found inside a portion of the cookies, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The cookies are packaged in a clear plastic jug that’s the shape of a bear.

Here’s a breakdown of the recall product:

Best By DateJug Lot NumbersCase Lot NumberTime StampUPC code
21FEB2023Y052722Y052722From 15:00 to 23:00085239817698

Authorities say the products were distributed to Target stores throughout the country.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product are urged to stop consuming the product and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

