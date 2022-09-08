Margaritaville at Sea offers free cruises to military, first responders, educators

PALM BEACH, Fla. – Starting Sept. 7, Margaritaville at Sea is offering a free cruise to active and veteran military service members, educators, first responders and law enforcement officers.

This offer is part of the Heroes Sail Free program, to honor front-line workers.

“For your dedication to serving our communities at home and abroad, Margaritaville at Sea invites all active and veteran military, first responders, law enforcement officers and educators to sail free on a much-deserved 3-day, 2-night cruise to Grand Bahama Island,” the website reads.

The cruise will leave from the Port of Palm Beach in Florida.

“Enjoy a variety of dining venues and bars on board (with unlimited drinks), lively entertainment, an action-packed casino, a rejuvenating spa and salon, spacious top-deck pool, delicious drinks, and endless sunshine,” according to the website.

To qualify, applicants must be verified through the GovX ID.

The offer only applies to members who qualify. The Heroes Sail Free fare discount is applied at checkout or by clicking “View pricing by Guests.”

The program offers free ocean view upgrades through Oct. 4, 2022. Up to two qualified members are allowed to a stateroom.

Taxes, fees, and gratuities are not included. One sailing is allowed per member, per year.

The offer can be used for new bookings from Sept. 9 to Dec. 29, 2023. It cannot be combined with other promotional offers.

To claim your cruise and see terms and conditions, visit the Margaritaville at Sea website.