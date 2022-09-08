New titles for the Royal Family after death of Queen Elizabeth II

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2019 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, with Prince Charles, delivers the Queen's Speech at the official State Opening of Parliament in London. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP, File)

LONDON – Queen Elizabeth II has died at age 96, and her son will be taking the throne, according to the New York Times.

The new king will officially be known as King Charles III.

King Charles III became Britain’s new monarch immediately after her passing, becoming the oldest person to ever assume the British throne.

Charles’ wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will now be known as Queen Consort.

The King’s eldest son, Prince William – now the heir to the throne – and his wife, Kate, have also updated their official Twitter account to reflect the change in titles, NYT said.

According to their Twitter page, William and his wife, Kate, will now be referred to as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.

