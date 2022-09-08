‘Operation LONDON BRIDGE’ details what will happen after Queen Elizabeth II passing

LONDON – ‘Operation LONDON BRIDGE,’ Britain’s plan for Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, has been released according to Politico.

This came before the 96-year-old monarch was put under medical supervision after doctors expressed their concern for her health.

On Thursday morning, the Royal family rushed to be by her side in Scotland, and by midday, The Queen passed.

Thursday is known as “D-Day,” with each following day leading up to the funeral named “D+1,” “D+2″, and so forth.

Operation LONDON BRIDGE breaks down what will happen:

D-Day

First, a “call cascade” will be made to inform officials, such as the cabinet secretary, and other senior officials. The queen’s private secretary will inform the Prime Minister.

The royal house will then send an “official notification,” informing the public.

Senior civil servants and ministers will be informed via email from the cabinet secretary.

After the email has been sent, flags in Whitehall will be lowered to half-mast.

The Royal Family’s website and the U.K. government website will display black pages while social media pages will show a black banner.

The royal family will announce plans for the Queen’s funeral, which is expected to be held 10 days following her death.

The Prime Minister will be the first official to speak on the passing.

Gun salutes will be arranged at all saluting stations, and a moment of silence will be announced.

At 6 p.m., King Charles will hold a broadcast for the country.

D-Day+1

At 10 a.m., the Accession Council will meet at St. James Palace to proclaim King Charles the new sovereign.

Charles will then be confirmed as King.

A message of condolence will be agreed upon by Parliament, and other Parliament business will be suspended for 10 days.

At 3:30 p.m., the Cabinet and Prime Minister will hold a meeting with King Charles.

D-Day+2

The Queen’s coffin will head to Buckingham Palace.

Because she died at Balmoral in Scotland, Operation UNICORN has taken effect. Her body will be taken to London by royal train.

If this cannot happen, Operation OVERSTUDY takes effect, and her body will be transported by plane.

The Prime Minister and other officials will welcome the coffin.

Tributes and proclamations will be read.

D-Day+3

King Charles will receive a motion of condolence at Westminster Hall.

He will then set off for a tour of the U.K., visiting the Scottish Parliament and attending a service at St. Giles Cathedral.

D-Day+4

Another motion of condolence will be received by King Charles at Hillsborough Castle.

He’ll also attend another service.

There will be an Operation LION rehearsal, which is the procession of the coffin from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminister.

D-Day+5

The procession will take place through London.

Following the arrival, there will be a service in Westminster Hall.

D-Day+6 to D-Day+9

The Queen’s coffin will lie on a raised box in the Palace of Westminster for three days.

During this time, the palace will be open to the public for 23 hours a day. Tickets will be issued for special visitors.

A funeral rehearsal will take place on D-Day+6.

King Charles will head to Wales for another motion of condolence and attend a service in Cardiff on D-Day+7.

Government departments will begin to prepare for the funeral.

D-Day+10

The state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey, and two minutes of silence will be taken at midday.

Processions will take place in London and Windsor.

There will be a committal service held in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Afterward, the queen will be buried in the castle’s King George VI Memorial Chapel.

