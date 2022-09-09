Shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park leaves juvenile, 22-year-old injured, police say

Two people are in the hospital and four suspects are in custody after a shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park, our sister station KSAT reported.

UVALDE, Texas – Two people are in the hospital and four suspects are in custody after a shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park, our sister station KSAT reported.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. around two miles from Robb Elementary School, KSAT said.

Police said that two people were shot – a 22-year-old and a juvenile – and they were both airlifted to a hospital, but their conditions were unknown.

Four people were in custody in connection with the shooting after they went to a Uvalde hospital for medical assistance, according to police.

Authorities have not yet released their names, but previously said that one of the suspects was a juvenile male, according to KSAT.

Police said that the shooting stemmed from a fight and involved gangs.

You can read a full statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety below.

