🍂TELL US: What’s your favorite fall festival in Southwest Virginia?

We’d love to hear what fall festivity you’re looking forward to the most this fall.

The season of pumpkin spice and everything nice has officially arrived. Anyone else as excited as I am?

From tasting yummy apple cider to picking out the perfect pumpkin, there’s always so much to do during the fall season — especially in our area.

We’d love to hear which fall festivities in Southwest Virginia you’re looking forward to the most this year.

Can’t wait to head out to the Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival or are you pumped for the corn maze at Layman Family Farms? Let us know in the survey below!