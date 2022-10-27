Virginia’s individual income tax filing extension deadline set for Nov. 1

Virginia Tax is reminding taxpayers that the individual income tax filing extension deadline is days away on Nov. 1.

To be eligible for Virginia’s one-time income tax rebates, taxpayers must file by the deadline. Income tax rebates include up to $250 for single filers and $500 for married couples filing jointly.

“Like last year, we encourage taxpayers to file electronically and to request a refund, if you have one coming, via direct deposit,” said Tax Commissioner Craig Burns. “We’d also like to remind taxpayers that to be eligible for the one-time income tax rebates, they’ll need to file by Nov. 1. Generally, it takes up to two weeks to process an electronically-filed return and up to eight weeks to process a paper return.”

Virginia Tax is also reminding taxpayers of the following:

Further information can be found on the Virginia Tax website or by contacting the service hotline at 804-367-8031.