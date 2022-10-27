Virginia’s individual income tax filing extension deadline set for Nov. 1

Virginia Tax is reminding taxpayers that the individual income tax filing extension deadline is days away on Nov. 1.
To be eligible for Virginia’s one-time income tax rebates, taxpayers must file by the deadline. Income tax rebates include up to $250 for single filers and $500 for married couples filing jointly.
“Like last year, we encourage taxpayers to file electronically and to request a refund, if you have one coming, via direct deposit,” said Tax Commissioner Craig Burns. “We’d also like to remind taxpayers that to be eligible for the one-time income tax rebates, they’ll need to file by Nov. 1. Generally, it takes up to two weeks to process an electronically-filed return and up to eight weeks to process a paper return.”
Virginia Tax is also reminding taxpayers of the following:
- If your income was $73,000 or less in 2021, you’re eligible to file your taxes for free
- If you do need to make a payment, you have several easy-to-use options available including online, directly from your bank account; check or money order; and credit or debit card, both of which incur an additional fee
- For secure, online self-service you can create and log onto an online individual account which allows you to track your return or refund
- You can also check the status of your refund by calling 804-367-2486, or using the Where’s My Refund application on the Virginia Tax website
Further information can be found on the Virginia Tax website or by contacting the service hotline at 804-367-8031.