65º

BREAKING NEWS

News

Belk to hire thousands ahead of holiday season

The retailer is hiring for full-time and part-time positions

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Jobs, Retail, Careers
(Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved)

As the holiday season approaches, Belk is looking to hire for over 6,000 positions.

The positions include full and part-time, seasonal, and regular positions. Open positions are in sales, beauty, ship-to-home (packing and shipping), curbside pickup, and other roles.

Belk officials say employees receive competitive pay and benefits, flexible schedules, a 20 percent discount, an inclusive and connected culture, and career growth opportunities.

Anyone interested can call or visit their local Belk store, text “JOBS” to belk4u (235-548) or go the Belk’s website for more information.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email