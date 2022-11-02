Belk to hire thousands ahead of holiday season

As the holiday season approaches, Belk is looking to hire for over 6,000 positions.

The positions include full and part-time, seasonal, and regular positions. Open positions are in sales, beauty, ship-to-home (packing and shipping), curbside pickup, and other roles.

Belk officials say employees receive competitive pay and benefits, flexible schedules, a 20 percent discount, an inclusive and connected culture, and career growth opportunities.

Anyone interested can call or visit their local Belk store, text “JOBS” to belk4u (235-548) or go the Belk’s website for more information.