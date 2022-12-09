Amazon Alexa feature lets customers thank their delivery drivers

The holiday season is a busy time of year for Amazon delivery drivers. After all, helping Santa deliver last-minute gifts is no easy task.

This year, Amazon is giving customers a way to say “thank you,” to their delivery drivers using an Alexa device.

Starting Dec. 7, any time a customer says, “Alexa, thank my driver,” to their Alexa device, their most recent delivery driver will be notified of their appreciation. In addition, for the first one million “thank-you’s,” the driver will also receive an additional $5, at no cost to the customer.

To top it all off, the five delivery drivers with the most “thank-you’s” will be rewarded with $10,000 and another $10,000 will go to a charity of their choice.

Amazon says the feature will be available to U.S. customers with an Alexa-enabled device including the Echo, Echo Show, or the Alexa or Amazon Shopping mobile apps.

The rollout of the new feature comes after the company hit a recent milestone of 15 billion Amazon packages delivered in the U.S.

“Amazon has a long-standing commitment to empowering and investing in delivery drivers,” Beryl Tomay, Vice President of Last Mile Delivery at Amazon said in a press release. “While this thank-you is another moment for us to express our gratitude, it certainly will not be the last, and we look forward to finding additional opportunities to celebrate the drivers who deliver smiles for customers.”