34º

WEATHER ALERT

News

WATCH LIVE: Parents of UVA linebacker D’Sean Perry to speak out publicly for the first time

The news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. A livestream player will be attached before it begins

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: UVA Football Shooting, UVA, Charlottesville
(University of Virginia)

The Parents of UVA linebacker D’Sean Perry, who was one of three killed in a horrific shooting on UVA grounds in November, are slated to speak publicly for the first time Thursday at about 10:30 a.m.

During the news conference, his parents, Happy and Sean, hope to show their appreciation for those who have continued to uplift them during this tragedy.

We’re told Michael Haggard, a family friend and civil attorney, will also be in attendance. Haggard’s son played high school football with D’Sean at Gulliver Prep.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email