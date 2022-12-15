WATCH LIVE: Parents of UVA linebacker D’Sean Perry to speak out publicly for the first time

The Parents of UVA linebacker D’Sean Perry, who was one of three killed in a horrific shooting on UVA grounds in November, are slated to speak publicly for the first time Thursday at about 10:30 a.m.

During the news conference, his parents, Happy and Sean, hope to show their appreciation for those who have continued to uplift them during this tragedy.

We’re told Michael Haggard, a family friend and civil attorney, will also be in attendance. Haggard’s son played high school football with D’Sean at Gulliver Prep.