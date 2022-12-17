Police chief dies after Route 58 pedestrian crash

BRODNAX, Va. – The police chief for the town of Brodnax has died after a crash on Route 58 Friday, police say.
Virginia State Police says Joseph “Joe” Carey pulled off to the right side of the road in the 200 block of Piney Pond Road/Route 58 to recover the remains of an animal that had been hit.
As Carey was returning to the side of the highway, an eastbound Ford F-150 pickup truck was unable to avoid striking Carey, according to police.
Authorities say Carey was transported to Community Memorial Hospital - VCU health in South Hill where he succumbed to his injuries.
The police vehicle’s lights were activated when it was parked on the side of the highway, police say. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.
VSP says alcohol was not a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
Don Dugger, mayor of the town of Brodnax released the following statement:
Gov. Youngkin also released a statement on Carey’s passing via Twitter Saturday:
