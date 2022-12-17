Police chief dies after Route 58 pedestrian crash

Town of Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey has died after a crash on Route 58. (Credit: Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police)

BRODNAX, Va. – The police chief for the town of Brodnax has died after a crash on Route 58 Friday, police say.

Virginia State Police says Joseph “Joe” Carey pulled off to the right side of the road in the 200 block of Piney Pond Road/Route 58 to recover the remains of an animal that had been hit.

As Carey was returning to the side of the highway, an eastbound Ford F-150 pickup truck was unable to avoid striking Carey, according to police.

Authorities say Carey was transported to Community Memorial Hospital - VCU health in South Hill where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police vehicle’s lights were activated when it was parked on the side of the highway, police say. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

VSP says alcohol was not a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Don Dugger, mayor of the town of Brodnax released the following statement:

“This evening the Town of Brodnax lost a dedicated member of our community. It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the tragic death of Police Chief Joe Carey to a traffic crash on Route 58. Highly regarded for his public safety professionalism and experience, Joe was a genuine friend to so many of us. He truly loved his job and worked hard to make a difference while protecting and serving our town. "Chief Carey, 66, is survived by his wife, four sons, a daughter, and several grandchildren. I ask that you keep his family and colleagues with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time." Don Dugger, Town of Brodnax Mayor

Gov. Youngkin also released a statement on Carey’s passing via Twitter Saturday: