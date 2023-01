It’s Bo time!

If you love sweet tea from Bojangles, there’s an adult version headed to stores.

The hard tea will not be available at any Bojangles restaurants and will only be sold at participating retailers, which will include Circle K, QT, Sheetz, Spinx, Harris Teeter, ingles, Lowes, Walmart and Food Lion.

It’s expected to hit shelves in March and will be sold in 12-pack, 12-ounce cans and individual 16-ounce cans.