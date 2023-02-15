52º

PIN IT: Random Acts of Kindness Day😊

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

#BeKind (Photo by Lisa from Pexels.)

Friday, Feb. 17 is Random Acts of Kindness Day, we want to spread the love.

We could all use a little positivity here and there, so we want to see your photos of kindness.

Your photo could represent something you did for someone else, something someone did for you, or just an act of kindness you’d like to share.

We’ll share your submissions here, online, and maybe even on-air!

Here’s how it works:

Photos uploaded will be displayed below.

