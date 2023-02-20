54º

It’s National Love Your Pet Day and we wanna see your purrfect pets

Send pics of your furry friends on Pin It for a chance to have them featured on-air and online

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

It’s National Love Your Pet Day, and we wanna show your furry friends some love by showing them off on TV and online.

To join in on the fun, all you have to do is grab a pic of your purr-fect pet and send it to us via Pin It.

Wondering how it works? No worries, it’s a piece of cake!

How to use Pin It:

  • Upload your photo to Pin It under the Precious Pets channel
  • Include your pet’s name in the description (optional)
  • Hit submit
  • Give your pet an extra belly rub or treat, they deserve it
  • Be on the lookout for your fur babies during our newscasts and on our social media platforms

Once you upload your pictures, you should see them below:

