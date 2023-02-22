64º

📷 YOUR PHOTOS: See 20 Pin It submissions of your precious pets from National Love Your Pet Day

Scroll down to see all of your adorable pets

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

These precious pets are sure to make you smile! (WSLS 10)

You guys didn’t waste any time when it came to showin’ your pets some love on National Love Your Pet Day.

On Monday, we asked you all to send in pics of your adorable pets through Pin It for a chance to have them shown off on TV, and boy, did you all deliver.

Everyone who joined in on the fun definitely gave the 10 News family something to smile about as we went through the pics.

If you missed it, no worries! There’s still time to send in your pictures for a chance to have them featured online and on-air -- the pics you send can be anything from a beautiful sunrise to a furry friend.

Here’s how to upload your pics through Pin It:

  1. Upload your photo to Pin It online or with your weather app
  2. Include a brief description (optional)
  3. Hit submit
  4. Be on the lookout for your photos during our newscasts and on our social media platforms
  5. Piece of cake right?!

In the meantime, let’s take a look at your National Love Your Pet Day Pin It submissions.

While I wish I could include ALL of the animal photos, here are some cuties that are sure to lift your spirits:

1.

arc2784

Cooper the chiweenie.

2.

Jill Marie

Mr. Quackers (3yrs) Dixie (22 months) Wrangler (11 months)

3.

Bailey22

Bailey

4.

Balutisd

Ellie being her princess self.

5.

Merissa

This is our studious Tofu

6.

kmjordan47906

Our bunnies Hyzen and Fiver love their vegetables.

7.

EaPainter

Percy naps after another sunset at McAfees.

8.

Nicki96

Happy national love your pet day from Miss Molly the Australian Shepard.

9.

Nicki96

Happy national love your pets day from Grim and Reaper!

10.

HunterAbby

National Pet Day This is Chumlee he will be 14 this September and he is a Jack Russell Terrier

11.

Nicki96

Happy national love your pet day from Spooky! She was abandoned in a box as a small kitten back in 2021 but is now thriving!

12.

MariahD

Klaus’ favorite spot is right next to his Momma.

13.

Stephanie Hamm

Bella

14.

Amy mc
15.

tatermouse
16.

tatermouse
17.

sharonSML

Willow is a rescue adopted from Franklin county spca she loves to play laser light she's very funny kitty cat ❤️🥰

18.

aatkins

Steve

19.

Amber Y

Binx

20.

Amanda Moser

Toby Ray

