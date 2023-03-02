Liz Cheney to serve as professor of practice at UVA

FILE - Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks Aug. 16, 2022, at a primary Election Day gathering at Mead Ranch in Jackson, Wyo. Cheney lost to challenger Harriet Hageman in the primary. Cheney is openly considering a presidential run. But in the days since she lost her Wyoming congressional primary, would-be supporters have expressed skepticism about a White House bid. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Former Rep. Liz Cheney is taking on the role of professor of practice at the University of Virginia Center for Politics, the center announced Wednesday.

Cheney previously served a the U.S. representative for Wyoming’s at-large congressional district, chaired the House Republican Conference, and served as the vice chair of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

The center said during her tenure as professor, Cheney will participate in lectures, serve as a guest lecturer in student seminars, contribute to Center for Politics research, and participate in other University and community events.

“Preserving our constitutional republic is the most important work of our time, and our nation’s young people will play a crucial role in this effort. I look forward to working with students and colleagues at the center to advance the important work they and others at the University of Virginia are doing to improve the health of democracy here and around the world. I hope my work with the Center for Politics and the broader community at the University of Virginia will contribute to finding lasting solutions that not only preserve, but strengthen our democracy.” Liz Cheney

Her appointment is effective immediately, and will run through the end of the 2023 fall semester with an option to renew.