Liz Cheney to serve as professor of practice at UVA

The former representative’s appointment is effective immediately

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Former Rep. Liz Cheney is taking on the role of professor of practice at the University of Virginia Center for Politics, the center announced Wednesday.

Cheney previously served a the U.S. representative for Wyoming’s at-large congressional district, chaired the House Republican Conference, and served as the vice chair of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

The center said during her tenure as professor, Cheney will participate in lectures, serve as a guest lecturer in student seminars, contribute to Center for Politics research, and participate in other University and community events.

Her appointment is effective immediately, and will run through the end of the 2023 fall semester with an option to renew.

