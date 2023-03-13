51º

Gov. Glenn Youngkin issues flag order in honor of fallen firefighter, Haysi vice mayor

Incident happened Thursday at about 8:30 p.m. on Lester’s Fork Road near the Roseann area

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Authorities say on Thursday at about 8:30 p.m., Rocky S. Wood was killed while responding to a 15-acre wildfire along Lester’s Fork Road near the Roseann area of Buchanan County, Virginia. (Town of Haysi Facebook)

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff in memory of Rocky Shane Wood, the Haysi Vice Mayor and slain firefighter who died while fighting off a fire in Buchanan County last week.

The Virginia Department of Forestry said the tragic incident happened Thursday at about 8:30 p.m. on Lester’s Fork Road near the Roseann area.

In addition to his role as vice mayor, Wood served with the Virginia Department of Forestry for seven years and was the chief of the Haysi Volunteer Fire Department.

The governor’s flag order requires that flags be lowered immediately on Monday and remain at half-staff until sunset

