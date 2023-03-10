‘Today our hearts are broken’: Virginia Department of Forestry Tragedy mourns the loss of employee

Authorities say on Thursday at about 8:30 p.m., Rocky S. Wood was killed while responding to a 15-acre wildfire along Lester’s Fork Road near the Roseann area of Buchanan County, Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) is extending its condolences after the unfortunate passing of one of its employees.

“Today our hearts are broken as we send our sincere condolences to Rocky’s family, friends and fellow colleagues during this difficult time,” said State Forester Rob Farrell.

Wood had been with the company for seven years, working in the Western Region’s Vansant Office. He first joined the company as a forest technician, and before that, he worked as a part-time wildland firefighter with the agency and for the Virginia Department of Corrections.

According to officials, the fire was contained early Friday morning and there is an active investigation into the incident.