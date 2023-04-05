Three Notch’d Brewing Company issues voluntary recall of certain King of Clouds products

Three Notch’d Brewing Company is issuing a voluntary recall of certain King of Clouds IPA products.

Following a consumer report indicating an “off-flavor,” the company initiated an inspection of the King of Clouds products, both canned and draft.

Three Notch’d said while the batches showed no issues in the tank or upon canning, they have seen an oxidized metallic flavor present through accelerated shelf life testing.

The company said that while there is no reason to believe there is a safety issue, it fails to meet the company’s high standards.

The following products are included in the voluntary recall:

King of Clouds 4/6/16 oz – canned between 2/21/23 and 3/13/23

Hop Variety Pack 2/12/12 oz – packaged between 3/8/23 and 3/27/23

Hop Variety Pack 24/12 oz – packaged between 3/8/23 and 3/27/23

You can check if your products are affected with the packaged on and enjoy by dates on the bottom of the can, and by checking the sticker on the box for Hop Variety Packs.

If you are in possession of any affected item, you can bring it to any of the five Three Notch’d locations for immediate replacement. You can also email Three Notch’d Founding Brewmaster Dave, if you are not in the neighborhood of one of the locations.