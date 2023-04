All Virginia ABC stores will be closed on Sunday, April 9, in observance of the Easter holiday.

Retail outlets will be open Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to regular closing, and will reopen at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 10.

Customers have the option to shop ahead in-store or online with curbside pickup or home delivery in certain areas.

For more information and to view store locations, visit the Virginia ABC website.