13-year-old dies from overdose after trying the TikTok ‘Benadryl Challenge,’ his family says

Justin Stevens is experiencing a parent’s worst nightmare after a TikTok challenge claimed the life of his 13-year-old son, our sister station WKMG reports.

The family says their son, Jacob Stevens, passed away from an overdose after attempting the “Benadryl Challenge,” which encourages users to take 12 to 14 pills to create a hallucination.

The young boy took several pills as his friends recorded him. He later died after being on the ventilator for six days, according to his family.

Now, his parents are urging other families to closely monitor their kids.

“Keep an eye on what your kids (are) doing with that phone, talk to them about, you know, the situation. I want everybody to know about my son’s situation,” said Justin.

His family is now pleading with TikTok to implement better age restrictions.

They are also advocating for lawmakers to enforce an age restriction on buying medicine like Benadryl.