Friday, April 28 is Pay It Forward Day!

The annual holiday encourages spreading kindness by paying it forward to others.

To celebrate, our very own 10 News morning team stopped by Dunkin’ on Orange Avenue in Roanoke, surprising customers with gift cards and swag. One lucky customer even won free coffee for a year!

Since the day is all about spreading kindness, we want to hear from you — how are you paying it forward?