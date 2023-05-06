Gov. Youngkin issues flag order in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service Day

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Sunday in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service Day.
Gov. Youngkin said flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Sunday, May 7, and remain at half-staff until sunset.
The order applies to United States of America flags and the Commonwealth of Virginia flags at all local and state buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth, according to the Office of the Governor.
You can read the governor’s full order below.
Pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag, I do hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service Day. We remember those that have been killed in the line of duty and made the ultimate sacrifice protecting their communities.
I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Sunday, May 7, 2023 and remain at half-staff until sunset.
Ordered on this, the 6th day of May, 2023.Governor Youngkin