Gov. Youngkin issues flag order in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service Day

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Sunday in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service Day.

Gov. Youngkin said flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Sunday, May 7, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

The order applies to United States of America flags and the Commonwealth of Virginia flags at all local and state buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth, according to the Office of the Governor.

You can read the governor’s full order below.