In this image taken from video released by Kaplan Hecker & Fink, former President Donald Trump answers questions during his Oct. 19, 2022, deposition for his trial against writer E. Jean Carroll. The video recording of Trump being questioned about the rape allegations against him was made public for the first time Friday, May 5, 2023, providing a glimpse of the Republican's emphatic, often colorful denials. (Kaplan Hecker & Fink via AP)

(Uncredited)