📸YOUR PHOTOS: See 20 Pin It submissions for National Rescue Dog Day

Scroll down to see your submissions

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

National Rescue Dog Day Pin It submissions (WSLS)

Last week, we asked you to submit photos of your rescued pups via Pin It for National Rescue Dog Day, and you didn’t disappoint.

We received many submissions of your furry friends, and now it’s time to show them off.

The 10 News family has enjoyed seeing all the sweet faces of rescued dogs from across our region.

If you’d still like to submit a pic, you can. Plus, it’s easy!

How to use Pin It:

  • Upload your photo to Pin It under the Precious Pets channel
  • Include your pet’s name in the description (optional)
  • Hit submit
  • Be on the lookout for your furry friends during our newscasts and on our social media platforms

Without further ado, here are 20 submissions that are sure to bring a smile to your face:

1.

CDHerrington

Fritz

Roanoke

2.

hillarylucas10

Remington “Remi”

Roanoke

3.

Lizzie's mom

Thanks Franklin Co Animal Control for caring for this crazy, sweet, energetic bundle of love before I adopted her.

Roanoke

4.

Josie Scottie

Rescued by Brittany and TOTALLY loved by his new family.

Roanoke

5.

Jill

My rescue pups Flloyd. Found as pup(3 months old) in grave yard in Salem . And Pete (black and white ) founds him wondering on the road . (7 years ago)

Roanoke

6.

Cheryl Shockley

Jake was rescued when he was 8 months old (just had his 6th birthday) and now lives the dream!

Roanoke

7.

Sesomot67

Daisy Mae rescued from Franklin County Humane Society. Turns 3 in December. Life changer!!

Roanoke

8.

Otis15

Otis our 3 month old rescue.

Atkins

9.

Pins User

Jessi rescued November 2020

Roanoke

10.

Rosemary

Copper Bowden Saul rescued from League of Animal Protection Lola Grace Saul rescued from Smiles Forever Animal Rescue

Roanoke

11.

Aims

Red is a 2 year old beagle/ Lab mix who we rescued from Alleghany Humane Society in Low Moor, Va! He used to be very scared and timid, but since being adopted and being around his other 2 fur siblings, he became a totally different dog! He loves toys, running outside, playing with his fur brother (Rudy), and fur-sister (Bailey), and just lounging around next to us getting scratches!☺️

Roanoke

12.

Haleylaw

Miss Rue enjoying a spring evening in her hat. She was rescued from Mercer County Animal Shelter.

Roanoke

13.

Stephanie Key

We adopted Buster as a pup when the shelter in NC was going to kill the whole little of puppies that had been dropped off. Another rescue group saved the puppies and we adopted him from them! He is now 14 yrs old and going strong! He walks 1-2 miles with me every morning!

Cave Spring

14.

Sydney Mann

This is Rip, adopted two years ago from All American Mutt Rescue. He loves to snuggle and up for a treat at any given moment!!

Roanoke

15.

Jen

Our precious rescue Frank...he thinks we rescued him, but he rescued us.

Roanoke

16.

Danield33

Our rescue dog- Lexi

Roanoke

17.

Pins User

My rescue that rescued my heart.

Roanoke

18.

Pins User

Darwin adopted him last year. So sweet and loving. Heartworm survivor

Roanoke

19.

Abby Wilson

August is so loved! Rescued black lab

Roanoke

20.

Lola Kinsey

My rescue Cisco broke his leg first day at my house

Roanoke

