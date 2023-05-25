📸YOUR PHOTOS: See 20 Pin It submissions for National Rescue Dog Day

Last week, we asked you to submit photos of your rescued pups via Pin It for National Rescue Dog Day, and you didn’t disappoint.

We received many submissions of your furry friends, and now it’s time to show them off.

The 10 News family has enjoyed seeing all the sweet faces of rescued dogs from across our region.

If you’d still like to submit a pic, you can. Plus, it’s easy!

How to use Pin It:

Upload your photo to Pin It under the Precious Pets channel

Include your pet’s name in the description (optional)

Hit submit

Be on the lookout for your furry friends during our newscasts and on our social media platforms

Without further ado, here are 20 submissions that are sure to bring a smile to your face:

Lizzie's mom Thanks Franklin Co Animal Control for caring for this crazy, sweet, energetic bundle of love before I adopted her. May 20, 2023 0 Roanoke

Jill My rescue pups Flloyd. Found as pup(3 months old) in grave yard in Salem . And Pete (black and white ) founds him wondering on the road . (7 years ago) May 20, 2023 0 Roanoke

Cheryl Shockley Jake was rescued when he was 8 months old (just had his 6th birthday) and now lives the dream! May 20, 2023 0 Roanoke

Sesomot67 Daisy Mae rescued from Franklin County Humane Society. Turns 3 in December. Life changer!! May 20, 2023 0 Roanoke

Rosemary Copper Bowden Saul rescued from League of Animal Protection Lola Grace Saul rescued from Smiles Forever Animal Rescue May 19, 2023 0 Roanoke

Aims Red is a 2 year old beagle/ Lab mix who we rescued from Alleghany Humane Society in Low Moor, Va! He used to be very scared and timid, but since being adopted and being around his other 2 fur siblings, he became a totally different dog! He loves toys, running outside, playing with his fur brother (Rudy), and fur-sister (Bailey), and just lounging around next to us getting scratches!☺️ May 19, 2023 0 Roanoke

Haleylaw Miss Rue enjoying a spring evening in her hat. She was rescued from Mercer County Animal Shelter. May 19, 2023 0 Roanoke

Stephanie Key We adopted Buster as a pup when the shelter in NC was going to kill the whole little of puppies that had been dropped off. Another rescue group saved the puppies and we adopted him from them! He is now 14 yrs old and going strong! He walks 1-2 miles with me every morning! May 19, 2023 0 Cave Spring

Sydney Mann This is Rip, adopted two years ago from All American Mutt Rescue. He loves to snuggle and up for a treat at any given moment!! May 19, 2023 0 Roanoke

Jen Our precious rescue Frank...he thinks we rescued him, but he rescued us. May 19, 2023 0 Roanoke

