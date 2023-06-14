Willamette Valley Fruit Co. recalls certain frozen fruits due to potential Hepatitis A contamination

Williamette Valley Fruit Co. recalls certain frozen fruits due to possible Hepatitis A contamination (U.S. FDA)

The Willamette Valley Fruit Company is recalling select packages of frozen fruit grown in Mexico due to the potential for Hepatitis A contamination.

Products were distributed via the following retailers:

Walmart: Great Value Sliced Strawberries, Great Value Mixed Fruit, and Great Value Antioxidant Blend distributed to select Walmart stores in AR, AZ, CA, CO, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MT, ND, NE, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, SD, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY from January 24, 2023, to June 8, 2023.

Costco Wholesale Stores: Rader Farms Organic Fresh Start Smoothie Blend distributed to Costco Wholesale stores in Colorado, Texas, California, and Arizona from October 3, 2022, and June 8, 2023.

HEB: Rader Farms Organic Berry Trio was distributed to HEB stores in Texas from July 18, 2022, to June 8, 2023.

The company says to date, there have been no illnesses associated with this voluntary recall.

Customers are advised to check their freezers for the recalled product, not to consume it and either discard the product or return it to the store for a refund.

Consumers with further questions may contact Willamette Valley Fruit Co. by calling 800-518-9865 Monday through Friday.

To see a full list of the products and codes that are being recalled, click here.