PIN IT: Send us your pics for National Dog Dad Day🐾

Hey dads! Dog dads, that is.

Father’s Day is only a few days away, so don’t forget to show love to any special dads in your life.

But, if you’re a “dad” to a furry friend, here’s your chance to show them off.

Saturday, June 17 is National Dog Dad Day, and to celebrate, we want to share your paw-some photos.

Submit photos of you and your pal to Pin It, and you might even see your pics on-air and on our social media platforms.

Not sure how to use Pin It? Don’t worry, it’s easy!

How to use Pin It:

Upload your photo to Pin It under the Precious Pets channel

Include your pet’s name in the description (optional)

Hit submit

Be on the lookout for your furry friends during our newscasts and on our social media platforms

Once you upload your pictures, you should see them below:

See More Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.