PIN IT: Send us your pics for National Dog Dad Day🐾

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

(Photo by rawpixel.com from Pexels.)

Hey dads! Dog dads, that is.

Father’s Day is only a few days away, so don’t forget to show love to any special dads in your life.

But, if you’re a “dad” to a furry friend, here’s your chance to show them off.

Saturday, June 17 is National Dog Dad Day, and to celebrate, we want to share your paw-some photos.

Submit photos of you and your pal to Pin It, and you might even see your pics on-air and on our social media platforms.

Not sure how to use Pin It? Don’t worry, it’s easy!

How to use Pin It:

  • Upload your photo to Pin It under the Precious Pets channel
  • Include your pet’s name in the description (optional)
  • Hit submit
  • Be on the lookout for your furry friends during our newscasts and on our social media platforms

Once you upload your pictures, you should see them below:

