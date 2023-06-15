PIN IT: Send us your pics for National Dog Dad Day🐾

Hey dads! Dog dads, that is.
Father’s Day is only a few days away, so don’t forget to show love to any special dads in your life.
But, if you’re a “dad” to a furry friend, here’s your chance to show them off.
Saturday, June 17 is National Dog Dad Day, and to celebrate, we want to share your paw-some photos.
Submit photos of you and your pal to Pin It, and you might even see your pics on-air and on our social media platforms.
Not sure how to use Pin It? Don’t worry, it’s easy!
How to use Pin It:
- Upload your photo to Pin It under the Precious Pets channel
- Include your pet’s name in the description (optional)
- Hit submit
- Be on the lookout for your furry friends during our newscasts and on our social media platforms
Once you upload your pictures, you should see them below:
